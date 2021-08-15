Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Sells 68 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.5% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cowa LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.
AMZN stock opened at $3,293.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.42, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,480.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.
Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.
In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $3,544,555.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,807 shares of company stock worth $12,473,798 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
