Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Sells 68 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.5% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cowa LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,293.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.42, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,480.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $3,544,555.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,807 shares of company stock worth $12,473,798 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

