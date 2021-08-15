LexAurum Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,679 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.2% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.26.

MSFT stock opened at $292.85 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $292.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $275.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.