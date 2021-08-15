LHT Trading Up 5.7% Over Last Week (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One LHT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, LHT has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. LHT has a market capitalization of $195,471.35 and approximately $22.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006136 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007083 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000050 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

