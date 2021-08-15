Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Short Interest Update

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

LNNGY stock opened at $282.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $270.62. Li Ning has a twelve month low of $103.50 and a twelve month high of $308.81. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 115.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Li Ning alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li Ning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $347.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.