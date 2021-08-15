Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Short Interest Update

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of LBSR stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,716. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $5.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Company Profile

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp., a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements. Its principal property is the Hay Mountain project that comprises 35 mineral exploration permits covering an area of 15,793.24 acres, and 93 federal lode mining claims covering an area of 1,594.68 acres located to the southeast of Tombstone.

