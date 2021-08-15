Lido DAO Token (LDO) Market Cap Reaches $119.15 Million

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Lido DAO Token has a market capitalization of $119.15 million and $164.39 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be bought for about $4.86 or 0.00010177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded up 11.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00048849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.04 or 0.00134221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.55 or 0.00154166 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,575.94 or 0.99719767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $417.62 or 0.00875332 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,285.18 or 0.06885784 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Coin Profile

Lido DAO Token’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

