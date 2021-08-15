Lightning Bitcoin Price Reaches $1.91 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $1.91 or 0.00004055 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 89.8% higher against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $7.37 million and $204,649.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.75 or 0.00392552 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006357 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000457 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.