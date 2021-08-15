LikeCoin (LIKE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $42,054.00

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 15th. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $19.08 million and approximately $42,054.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00057336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00015689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.50 or 0.00857351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.24 or 0.00106479 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00044238 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,050,233,078 coins and its circulating supply is 1,049,774,978 coins. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.