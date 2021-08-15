Linear Price Hits $0.0584 (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. During the last week, Linear has traded up 45.3% against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a market cap of $232.97 million and $103.21 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can now be purchased for about $0.0584 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00059095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00015575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $415.01 or 0.00869989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00108307 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00044496 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,987,300,678 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

