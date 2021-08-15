Linker Coin (LNC) Price Hits $0.0627

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Linker Coin has a total market cap of $7.07 million and approximately $924.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Linker Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0627 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Linker Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00056897 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $400.35 or 0.00868393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00104310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00044139 BTC.

Linker Coin Profile

Linker Coin (CRYPTO:LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linker Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Linker Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linker Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.