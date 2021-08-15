LinkEye (LET) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.33 Million

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One LinkEye coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. LinkEye has a market cap of $8.20 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LinkEye has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00048456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.91 or 0.00134784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.94 or 0.00153832 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,544.61 or 1.00271315 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.36 or 0.00875987 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.97 or 0.06847842 BTC.

LinkEye Coin Profile

LinkEye’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,999,000 coins. LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

Buying and Selling LinkEye

