Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) Short Interest Update

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 528,600 shares, an increase of 101.8% from the July 15th total of 261,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 157.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,824,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,732 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 1.3% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,562,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,341,000 after acquiring an additional 19,813 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 95.4% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,156,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,358,000 after acquiring an additional 564,800 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $10,802,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 15.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 73,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LCAP opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $11.80.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

