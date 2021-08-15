Litecoin Cash 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,915.00 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $9.77 million and $2,915.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,045.05 or 0.99332433 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 735,936,950 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.