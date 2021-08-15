Lithium Market Capitalization Tops $17.97 Million (LITH)

Lithium (CURRENCY:LITH) traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Lithium has traded 172.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lithium has a market cap of $17.97 million and $8.48 million worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lithium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00049075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.67 or 0.00137671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.64 or 0.00154365 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,579.36 or 0.99741782 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $418.26 or 0.00876804 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,326.60 or 0.06973627 BTC.

Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 530,072,461 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lithium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lithium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lithium using one of the exchanges listed above.

