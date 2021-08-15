Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Acquired by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Littelfuse worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 14.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 4.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 53.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Littelfuse by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.46, for a total transaction of $355,124.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 260,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,312,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,507,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,605 shares of company stock valued at $13,305,611. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $278.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,829. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.46. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $287.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.55.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. Analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

