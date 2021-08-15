Live Current Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC) Short Interest Update

Live Current Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LIVC remained flat at $$0.11 during trading on Friday. 2,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,407. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.12. Live Current Media has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.40.

Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter.

Live Current Media, Inc is a digital technology company, which is involved in the entertainment industry. It develops and commercializes its portfolio of domain names. The company was founded on October 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

