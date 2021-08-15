Livenodes (LNO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9,050.58

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Livenodes coin can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. Livenodes has a market cap of $9,050.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Livenodes has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00021499 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001255 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001288 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Livenodes

Livenodes is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. The official website for Livenodes is livenodes.online . Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes . Livenodes’ official message board is medium.com/@cryptomasters007

Buying and Selling Livenodes

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Livenodes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Livenodes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Livenodes using one of the exchanges listed above.

