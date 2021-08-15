LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Price Up 13.3% Over Last 7 Days

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $1.31 million and $2,741.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0256 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.47 or 0.00336970 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000100 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001359 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.83 or 0.01005507 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000046 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,381,431 coins and its circulating supply is 51,168,655 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars.

