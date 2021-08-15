London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Short Interest Update

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the July 15th total of 95,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

London Stock Exchange Group stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.89. 63,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,921. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $35.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.2694 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LNSTY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

