London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Short Interest Update

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the July 15th total of 95,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
London Stock Exchange Group stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.89. 63,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,921. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $35.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.43.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.2694 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $0.25.
London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile
London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.
