Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Price Hits $0.0141 on Top Exchanges

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, DragonEX, CoinMex and IDAX. Over the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00048107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.14 or 0.00128613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.73 or 0.00153817 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,877.83 or 0.99774289 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.16 or 0.00876775 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.78 or 0.06995805 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Coin Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s launch date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Gate.io, Switcheo Network, DragonEX and CoinMex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.