Lossless (LSS) Price Hits $0.22

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. During the last week, Lossless has traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Lossless coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lossless has a total market cap of $2.61 million and $662,101.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lossless alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00048845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00134365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.20 or 0.00155528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47,067.33 or 0.99999860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.27 or 0.00871663 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.81 or 0.06902472 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,044,816 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.