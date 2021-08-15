Lotto Price Tops $0.0194 on Major Exchanges (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Lotto has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lotto has a market capitalization of $38.74 million and $380,330.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lotto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.68 or 0.00390653 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006275 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000455 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000173 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Lotto Coin Profile

Lotto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

