Lotto Reaches Market Cap of $37.18 Million (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 15th. Lotto has a total market cap of $37.18 million and $336,305.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lotto has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. One Lotto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.20 or 0.00387017 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006529 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000445 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000172 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Lotto Profile

Lotto (LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

