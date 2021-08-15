LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.85.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPLA. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $146.39 on Friday. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $73.14 and a 1 year high of $159.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. Analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $1,741,671.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,964,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,650,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 16,373.5% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 852,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,121,000 after acquiring an additional 846,835 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,966,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 295.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 696,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,986,000 after acquiring an additional 520,305 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

