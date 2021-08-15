LTO Network (LTO) Price Hits $0.31

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One LTO Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000668 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LTO Network has traded 23% higher against the US dollar. LTO Network has a total market cap of $89.65 million and approximately $12.30 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About LTO Network

LTO is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the ED25519 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,248,255 coins and its circulating supply is 290,034,669 coins. LTO Network’s official website is www.ltonetwork.com. The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/LTONetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other’s actions and secure data submissions.”

LTO Network Coin Trading

