Lua Swap (LUA) Tops One Day Volume of $32,385.00

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Lua Swap coin can now be bought for $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lua Swap has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Lua Swap has a total market cap of $5.20 million and $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00057559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.64 or 0.00861705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00105390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00044352 BTC.

Lua Swap Coin Profile

Lua Swap (LUA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Swap Coin Trading

