LuaSwap Price Hits $0.0758 (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. LuaSwap has a market cap of $7.88 million and approximately $263,706.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LuaSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0758 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LuaSwap has traded 11% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LuaSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00059566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00016065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $414.17 or 0.00872130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00108231 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00045008 BTC.

About LuaSwap

LuaSwap (LUA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 214,483,202 coins and its circulating supply is 103,937,758 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LuaSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LuaSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.