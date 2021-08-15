LuaSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.72 Million (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. LuaSwap has a total market capitalization of $7.72 million and approximately $207,194.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LuaSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0743 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00057280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.64 or 0.00864097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00104266 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00043951 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LuaSwap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 214,483,202 coins and its circulating supply is 103,907,603 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

