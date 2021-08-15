Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Stock Position Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 61.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,774,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820,665 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.19% of Lufax worth $53,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 293.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 6.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LU stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34. Lufax Holding Ltd has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $20.17.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Lufax had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 26.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie began coverage on Lufax in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.30 to $9.80 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.80 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.12.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

