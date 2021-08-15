LunchMoney (LMY) Price Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. LunchMoney has a market capitalization of $308,793.53 and approximately $3,598.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One LunchMoney coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00056866 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00015320 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.61 or 0.00868137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00104514 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00044215 BTC.

LunchMoney Profile

LunchMoney (LMY) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 127,074,007 coins. The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

