LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Short Interest Update

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, an increase of 84.6% from the July 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of LVMUY remained flat at $$167.65 during trading hours on Friday. 80,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,791. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.55. The stock has a market cap of $423.11 billion, a PE ratio of 78.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.58. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52-week low of $89.77 and a 52-week high of $168.06.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LVMUY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.00.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

