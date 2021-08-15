Lympo (LYM) Trading 8.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 15th. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $10.22 million and $216,331.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Lympo has traded up 8.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00057814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $399.56 or 0.00867781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00104580 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00043763 BTC.

Lympo Coin Profile

Lympo is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

