Lympo Market Token Price Tops $0.30 on Exchanges (LMT)

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 15th. Lympo Market Token has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $457,230.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo Market Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000627 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Lympo Market Token has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00048456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.91 or 0.00134784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.94 or 0.00153832 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,544.61 or 1.00271315 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.36 or 0.00875987 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.97 or 0.06847842 BTC.

Lympo Market Token Coin Profile

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

Lympo Market Token Coin Trading

