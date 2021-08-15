Lympo Price Reaches $0.0128 on Major Exchanges (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Lympo coin can currently be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lympo has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $10.62 million and $219,396.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00058845 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $414.86 or 0.00867656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00107870 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00044248 BTC.

Lympo Coin Profile

Lympo (CRYPTO:LYM) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Buying and Selling Lympo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

