LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,237,650,000 after buying an additional 2,196,558 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,346,000 after buying an additional 1,042,631 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,121,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $55,171,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 804,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,721,000 after purchasing an additional 407,169 shares during the period. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.94.

LYB stock opened at $105.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $64.21 and a 1 year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

