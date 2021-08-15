Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on MGNI. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Magnite in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Magnite in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $29.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 290.93 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.01. Magnite has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $169,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 264,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,956,167.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $49,102.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,791.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,226 shares of company stock worth $7,556,065 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Magnite in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnite in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Magnite by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Magnite by 548.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in Magnite by 682.5% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

