MahaDAO (MAHA) Price Hits $4.18

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. In the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $10.09 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for $4.18 or 0.00008753 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,416,704 coins. MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

