Maker (MKR) Trading 13.3% Higher Over Last Week

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Maker coin can currently be purchased for $3,692.81 or 0.07966450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maker has a market cap of $3.66 billion and $214.01 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Maker has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker Coin Profile

Maker (MKR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,328 coins. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

