Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.43.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,164,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,411,000 after purchasing an additional 346,751 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,160,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 621,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,567,000 after purchasing an additional 279,406 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 782,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,414,000 after purchasing an additional 174,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,736,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,401,000 after purchasing an additional 95,676 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MBUU opened at $81.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.87.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit.

