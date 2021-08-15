Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Short Interest Down 59.7% in July

Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 59.7% from the July 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of MNGPF stock remained flat at $$3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,000. Man Group has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.60.

MNGPF has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

