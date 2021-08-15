ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP reduced its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 36,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 50.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

MAN stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.89. The company had a trading volume of 246,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,649. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $125.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.66.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.11) EPS. Analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MAN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.