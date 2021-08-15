MANTRA DAO Price Up 27.8% Over Last Week (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. MANTRA DAO has a market cap of $70.97 million and approximately $13.57 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded up 27.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00059186 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00015581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $411.93 or 0.00865076 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.65 or 0.00108473 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00044391 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 332,560,552 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

