Maple (MPL) Price Hits $13.83 on Major Exchanges

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. In the last week, Maple has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Maple has a total market capitalization of $8.93 million and approximately $192,234.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maple coin can now be bought for $13.83 or 0.00029349 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00059014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00015854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $411.94 or 0.00874288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00109536 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00044492 BTC.

About Maple

Maple (CRYPTO:MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

