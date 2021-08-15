Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stake Increased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,311,000 after buying an additional 3,571,177 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,170,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,636 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 83.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,845,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,805 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 181.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,108,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 985.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,421,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,800 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,626,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,198,629. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 2.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.62.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

