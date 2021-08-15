MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Bought by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA owned 0.07% of MarketAxess worth $13,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. FMR LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 128.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.4% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 17.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 16.9% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $528.78.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total transaction of $2,382,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 33,434 shares of company stock worth $15,643,621. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $463.42. 128,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,598. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $431.19 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $462.82.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.