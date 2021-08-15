MarketPeak Trading Up 19.3% Over Last Week (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 15th. One MarketPeak coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MarketPeak has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MarketPeak has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MarketPeak alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00059366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00015647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $412.34 or 0.00866578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00108532 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00044758 BTC.

MarketPeak Coin Profile

MarketPeak (PEAK) is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com . MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

MarketPeak Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarketPeak should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MarketPeak using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MarketPeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MarketPeak and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.