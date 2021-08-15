Marlin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10.59 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. In the last week, Marlin has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0881 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a market capitalization of $64.89 million and approximately $10.59 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Marlin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00049232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00134217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.27 or 0.00155683 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,196.59 or 1.00276454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.70 or 0.00881088 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,281.97 or 0.06973061 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.