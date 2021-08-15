Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stock Position Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,692 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,641 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.24% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $52,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,786,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,271,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,670 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 763.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 748,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,490,000 after acquiring an additional 662,115 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,608,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,071,000 after acquiring an additional 148,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 387,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,840,000 after acquiring an additional 106,770 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $385.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $356.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.64. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $201.04 and a one year high of $391.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Several brokerages have commented on MLM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.92.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

