Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 157,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,575 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $9,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 116.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,738,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,005,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835,624 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 70.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,231,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,236 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 17.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,268 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Marvell Technology by 18.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,230,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,578,100. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,154,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,314,995. The stock has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of -158.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.89.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

