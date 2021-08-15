Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $285.80.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MASI. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.
Shares of MASI opened at $264.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.33. Masimo has a 1-year low of $203.81 and a 1-year high of $284.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 68.45 and a beta of 0.78.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 142,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,673,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at $1,455,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Masimo
Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.
