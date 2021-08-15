Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $285.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MASI. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of MASI opened at $264.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.33. Masimo has a 1-year low of $203.81 and a 1-year high of $284.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 68.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 142,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,673,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at $1,455,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

